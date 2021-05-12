Bustamante, Marta Sánchez and Chenoa, among others, at the Álex Casademunt tribute concert on July 24 in Madrid

MADRID, May 6. (EUROPA PRESS) –

David Bustamante, Marta Sánchez Y Chenoa will be some of the artists on the national and international scene, as well as many friends from Alex Casademunt, who will participate in his tribute concert, which will take place next July 24 at the WiZink Center in Madrid, as announced by the organization.

After the loss of the artist, on March 2, many are the companions and relatives who have felt the need to pay tribute to him through what has always united them: music.

Thus, the tribute will include David Bustamante, Marta Sánchez, Pancho Céspedes, Merche, Chenoa, Marta Botía, Nuria Fergó, Manu Tenorio, Natalia, Roser, Verónica Romero, Alejandro Parreño, Naim, Mireia, Geno Machado, Javián, Papa Joe, Flanagan and Alejandra are some of the artists and friends confirmed at the event, which will be presented by Nina and in which her brother, Joan Casademunt, will also participate.

The tribute will be named ‘Another chance’, a song that the artist recorded in duet with his brother, Joan Casademunt, a song that saw the light just a week ago and which will be the common thread of this tribute that seeks to be “another opportunity to feel close to him and reconnect with him and his music. “.

Tickets will be available on the web ‘https://www.wegow.com/es-es/nr/conciertos/otra-oportunidad-concierto-homenaje-a-alex-casademunt’.