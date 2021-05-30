Bussink GT R SpeedLegend, the Mercedes-AMG GT R “Speedster” becomes reality

The Bussink GT R SpeedLegend it can be defined as a bespoke Mercedes-AMG GT R “Speedster”. This roofless machine with a bare windscreen was designed by Roland A. Bussink, who then commissioned HWA AG make your idea come true. It has already been confirmed that only five units will be manufactured, and also that all of them already have an assigned owner.

Bussink is a German-based product designer who also has a great passion for collecting cars. When he is not busy, he participates in events related to the world of four wheels such as the Gumball 3000 and other automotive campaigns. Bussink has also been a major Mercedes-Benz customer for decades, and a longtime member of the exclusive in-house club known as the “Circle of excellence”; yes, the one that allows you to access very, very exclusive vehicles.

In fact, HWA AG is the company created by Hans-Werner Aufrecht, one of the founders of AMGin 1999. He has had his own team in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM), in Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula E and in various categories of the FIA ​​GT class. In addition, she is also responsible for conceiving the 6.0-liter atmospheric V12 heart of the Pagani Huayra R. So the GT R SpeedLegend may not be an official Mercedes-AMG work, but its connection to HWA makes it the best option .

Bussink says he was inspired by Mercedes-McLaren SLR Stirling Moss and the cars that the triple star firm uses in the Formula 1 World Championship. Well, and its launch also coincides at a time when several other automakers are introducing their speedsters limited edition, such as the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 pair, the McLaren Elva, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster or the only Lamborghini SC20. It may not be so safe now, but it certainly does seem more fun and exciting.

Perhaps the first thing that stands out is the “Speedbow”, Which extends directly in front of the small windshield towards the passenger compartment and, finally, is connected to the roll-over protection arches behind the seats. This element, which resembles the “halo” used in Formula 1, is made of carbon fiber and incorporates ambient lighting at the bottom. The Bussink GT R SpeedLegend also features other custom-engineered components, including carbon fiber grilles in the front wheel arches.

Compared to the standard Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend is 90 kilos lighter. Under the hood we find the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 585 hp and 700 Nm. However, HWA can pull up to 850hp (we assume while maintaining torque), which makes it even more impressive than any of the previously mentioned barchettas. Bussink does not disclose acceleration or top speed figures, but we know that it will drop below 3.6 seconds in the 0-100 km / h sprint and exceed 317 km / h.

Pricing details are being kept under wraps, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the label comfortably tops seven figures considering the exclusivity of this bespoke beauty. Oh and it is completely legal to use on European streets. Finally, Bussink mentions that there will be more joint projects in the future between him and HWA, so we can see more Mercedes-Benz vehicles transformed into truly unique machines.

Source: Bussink

