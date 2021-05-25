Bussink gt r speedlegend on fashion speedster

Taking the ‘speedster’ recipe that Porsche introduced in the 1950s in America after remove the roof, lower the windshield and remove as much weight as possible Some manufacturers have transferred the 356 to the modern world to create super exclusive versions: the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, the Ferrari Monza and the McLaren Elva. And now, through an independent firm, Mercedes-AMG.

Bussink GT R SpeedLegend

This is HWA AG, founded by Hans-Werner Aufrecht who was also one of the founders of AMG, which received a collector’s order to build a speedster version of the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The result is this car, the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend, of which only five units were ordered and which had its debut during the last Monaco Grand Prix.

Gallery: Bussink GT R SpeedLegend

Starting from the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, not only was the aforementioned speedster recipe applied, but it also carries what they have called the Speedbow, a kind of bar similar to the halo of the current Formula 1 that runs through the cabin at the top and between the two passengers. In addition to what it contributes in design, its great job is to compensate for the structural rigidity that was lost when the roof was removed.

Bussink GT R SpeedLegend

By adding all the structural and body changes, compared to the standard Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend It is 90 kg lighter and although in principle the engine is the same, its owner can request a modification from HWA AG That of the 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 achieves ex-factory, it brings it up to 850 horsepower.

Gallery: Bussink GT R SpeedLegend

HWA AG does not say how much the performance of the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend improves with the higher power, just as, as often happens, they do not publicly mention the price of each of these units to be manufactured. And that’s the least of it because, likewise, five are already sold out.

Bussink GT R SpeedLegend