Busquets, the captain who never left the Spanish team

The blow came after a day of rest in Las Rozas. The team had drawn in the first friendly against Portugal and, after a day of recovery, Sunday served to regain strength before starting the second week of preparation. The team went to eat at a restaurant in Torrelodones, he relaxed and at night, the results of the routine tests were devastating. Sergio Busquets had tested positive for Covid-19 and he had to leave the concentration with a medicalized car immediately.

Busquets left touchedAlthough both the player and the rest of the team always hoped that he would return. The viral load detected was low and, once the quarantine is complete, the most logical option is that he could return. As it has been.

Sergio is the captain with 123 games behind him and he never stopped practicing from his home in Barcelona. He was in permanent contact with his teammates and the technical staff. He encouraged Diego Llorente when he gave his false positive and, in the distance, it fostered unity in the team.

“It will be on the list, for sure”

Jordi Alba, his substitute with the bracelet, was always clear about it. “The captain is Busquets & rdquor ;, he stated over and over again. Luis Enrique publicly confirmed that he would not replace him with another player. “It’ll be on the list, for sure.” Some messages that were not only to wrap up Sergio, but also based on the information of the doctors who encouraged him to think that he could return sooner rather than later.

Busquets never had symptoms. He was able to exercise at home and his current fitness level will not be on the same level as his partners due to the lack of joint workouts, but he shouldn’t need long to get in tune.

Sergio Busquets will lead the Spanish team in the Eurocup

This Saturday he will support from the stands of La Cartuja against Poland, but on Wednesday he could already be available for the duel against Slovakia that Group E will close. A game that is vital and having the captain, even for a few minutes, will always be a relief.