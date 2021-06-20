Busquets recovers sensations in his first session with the group

Sergio Busquets was the great novelty in the return to training of the Spanish team in the Ciudad del Fútbol, after signing his second consecutive draw at Euro 2020, completing fourteen days later a training session with the rest of his teammates.

It will be the great novelty of the Spanish team against Slovakia, surely one of the changes introduced by the coach Luis Enrique Martínez who awaited with open arms the return of the captain and the leadership he exercises on the pitch.

Once the coronavirus had been overcome and after some first solo readjustment sessions, Busquets carried out the first training session this Sunday at the same pace as his teammates. The midfielder showed good physical tone and was able to complete all training.

The captain of the team was one more at the beginning of the session, with the 24 internationals in the main field of the Ciudad del Fútbol, separated into two large rounds while Luis Enrique chatted with his coaching staff and the three goalkeepers – Unai Simón, David de Gea and Robert Sánchez – exercised on the sidelines with specific exercises.

The internationals who started against Poland on Saturday night who accumulate more wear – ten of them repeated in the starting team plus Gerard Moreno -, released their legs and after the rounds they had a recovery session.

With the group that exercised with more intensity followed Busquets, who recovered sensations with the ball in the exercises and the games in reduced dimensions.

The good atmosphere reigned in the work session. Luis Enrique began the psychological work to recover the best version of his players in the third match of Euro 2020, with the aim of releasing the pressure and signing the first win on Wednesday in Seville, against Slovakia, to certify the pass to the round of 16.

From Monday the coach will influence the tactical aspects to be corrected and will seek solutions to the poor line of results in which Spain is immersed. From 11:00, behind closed doors, they will exercise in the sports city of the Federation.