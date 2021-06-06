Busquets, positive for covid: alarm in the national team

06/06/2021

On at 22:31 CEST

The RFEF regrets to inform that its captain Sergio Busquets has given a positive result in the last PCR test that was carried out this morning in the concentration of the national team in Las Rozas. The rest of the members of the concentration have all tested negative.

The Federation’s medical services have adopted all the necessary measures in a case of these characteristics in accordance with the protocols established by both the Ministry of Health and UEFA, so that the footballer has abandoned the concentration in a medicalized vehicle.

Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the national team and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation of the European.

The appropriate sports measures will be evaluated soon depending on the evolution of the captain of the national team.

Regarding the second friendly match against Lithuania, It will be carried out under the direction of Luis De la Fuente and with members of the Under 21 National Team.