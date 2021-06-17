Busquets, pending the result of a PCR to return to the Red

06/17/2021

On at 4:33 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

Sergio Busquets is waiting to know the result of the PCR to which he has submitted this Thursday to see if he can return to the concentration of the Spanish team. In case it is negative, the player would travel immediately to Madrid to rejoin the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas and play the 2021 European Championship.

Busquets has already complied with the quarantine and, if I participate in the League, I could already play, but UEFA protocol is stricter. It requires the isolation of ten days and, in addition, a negative PCR result to return to the Spanish team.

In any case, if he returns in the next few hours, Sergio is ruled out to play on Saturday against Poland in Seville since he has not been able to train with his teammates. The midfielder has had no symptoms and this has allowed him to train at home, although obviously it is very different from doing it with the team.

Luis Enrique trusts to have the player available to the duel against Slovakia that closes the group on June 23 and, in case of passing, for the decisive rounds of Euro 2021.