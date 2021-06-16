Busquets, on the hunt for the PCR

The Selection can recover this Wednesday Sergio Busquets if the culé midfielder, who is in quarantine for ten days due to his asymptomatic positive, is negative in the PCR tests that the doctors are going to carry out. If the result is confirmed, Busquets will travel immediately to Madrid to rejoin the concentration of the National Team in the City of Soccer.

Sergio Busquets tested positive for coronavirus on June 6, which set off all the alarms in the National Team. The captain was infected by close contact with a family member. It was in the first week of concentration, which forced to tighten the protocols and push them to the limit to avoid an outbreak.

Luis Enrique was forced to set up a parallel bubble with 17 other players who were already on vacation (Brais Méndez, for example, came to Las Rozas directly from the beaches of Mykonos) and to separate the footballers so that two from the same position did not coincide in the same coexistence group. Thus, Gaya and Jordi Alba did not share training sessions, nor table in the dining room, nor schedules …, as did Gerard Moreno and Morata, Pau Torres and Laporte, and so on with everyone else.