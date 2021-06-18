Busquets, negative, will join the selection again

06/18/2021

Act. At 10:36 CEST

The FC Barcelona midfielder and the Spanish team, Sergio Busquets, has tested negative in the last result of the PCR tests that have been carried out after confirming its positive and, following the protocols, will join the concentration of the Red for the European Championship from this Friday.

Busquets will travel with the team to Seville to prepare the second match of Luis Enrique’s men in the Euro 2020 against Poland. It will be this Friday when La Roja travels to Seville, where it will arrive in the afternoon. From 20:30 hours the press conferences of the coach are scheduled, Luis Enrique and from the forward Alvaro Morata, in the spotlight after his last performances with La Roja.

In the morning of this Friday, Sergio He has not participated in the training of the national team, but he will join the team from this noon to be with his teammates.