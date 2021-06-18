Busquets joins and travels today to Seville with Spain

Busquets has tested negative in the PCR test and is traveling to Madrid to join the National Team with which he will travel to Seville this afternoon. However, the captain will not play against Poland tomorrow, but Luis Enrique will reserve him for Spain’s third match at the European Championship, next Wednesday against Slovakia.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique prepares changes in the ‘eleven’ for the second match of Spain in the Eurocup, which will play this Saturday against Poland at the La Cartuja stadium, with a grass already improved compared to last Monday but still far from the carpet that the Asturian asks for. Changes in the team can affect full-backs, a midfielder and a forward. This, according to what has been deduced from this week’s training sessions, the last one held this Friday morning in Las Rozas and in which all the internationals have participated, without further ado.

The changes that Luis Enrique prepares are not something strange in him. Spain’s scoring drought, which contrasts with the offensive power of other favorites such as Belgium, Italy, Portugal or France, to name just a few, forces the Asturian coach to propose solutions. The option to overtake Marcos Llorente is the most obvious, but it is unlikely that Luis Enrique will twist his arm despite the fact that the rojiblanco is the second player of the 23 available, only behind Gerard Moreno, with better arrival and goal statistics last season.

Luis Enrique may be inclined, therefore, to give Gerard Moreno entry into the team, but without touching Morata because he wants to give him confidence. It is likely that they will form an attacking pair and that Ferran will leave his hole for the Villarreal striker.

In defense, everything indicates that he will keep the centrals, Laporte and Pau Torres, but I may choose to add Gaya to the team, and this despite the fact that Jordi Alba is the second top scorer of this Selection (eight goals) only behind Morata (19 goals in 41 games).

Spain will travel to Seville this afternoon, but will not train at the Olympic stadium to avoid further wear of the grass, which has been the focus of controversy after the coach’s complaints with the corresponding reply from the Junta de Andalucía. “If he had scored a goal and won against Sweden, nobody would talk about the grass”, responded the counselor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and spokesman for the Andalusian Government, Elías Bendodo.