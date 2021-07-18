Busquets, in the ideal eleven of l’Équipe

07/12/2021

The Barça midfielder, Sergio Busquets, and the PSG player, Pablo Sarabia, represent the Spanish selection in the ideal eleven of the last European Championship made by l’Équipe.

The French media has classified the best players in the competition according to the notes that its journalists assigned to the footballers after each game, establishing a limit of at least four games played.

Spinazzola, the best rated of the tournament

The left-handed side of the italian selectiona has been the player with the highest average grade, with a 7 out of 10, despite his serious injury against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Instead, the best player of the tournament for UEFA, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been left out of the eleven de l’Équipe in favor of the Czech goalkeeper, Thomas vaclikas the Milan keeper did not score highly in group stage matches.

Il est l’heure de dresser le onze type de l’Euro avec les meilleurs joueurs, poste par poste, selon la moyenne de leurs notes dans L’Équipe: https://t.co/NNlUh7Cx4e # Euro2020 pic.twitter.com / J2RP2wRY39 – L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) July 12, 2021

This is the result of L’Equipe’s analysis:

Vaclik (TCH); Dumfries (HOL), Maguire (ING), Chiellini (ITA), Spinazzola (ITA); Busquets (ESP), De Bruyne (BEL), Hojbjerg (DIN); Sarabia (ESP), Lukaku (BEL) and Sterling (ING).