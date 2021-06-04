Busquets, in the eleven of Spain to face Portugal

06/04/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

The Spanish National Team is already beginning its journey to the 2021 Euro Cup with the first friendly match with those called up for the summer tournament. The first rival is the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Félix and company, in a match that starts this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Luis Enrique has already announced his eleven for this match and includes a Barça footballer among the initials, Sergio Busquets, the captain of the ‘red’ who will start as a defensive pivot in the coach’s 4-3-3.

Above, the trident chosen by Luis Enrique is that of Sarabia, Ferran torres Y Morata in point, while the relevant novelty of this lineup is the debut of Aymeric laporte as central of the ‘red’, accompanying Pau Torres. On the right wing, Luis Enrique finally bets on Marcos Llorente as a side, and the left will defend her Gayá.

Fabian Y Thiago Alcantara they accompany Busquets in the center of the field.

This is the alignment of Spain against Portugal:

Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gayá; Busquets, Thiago, Fabián; Ferran Torres, Sarabia and Morata.