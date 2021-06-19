Busquets does not enter the list and remains in the stands

06/19/2021

On at 22:33 CEST

“The doctor calls you and at that moment you don’t believe it …”. Sergio Busquets thus remembered the day he found out that he had tested positive for covid. “The doctor called me, he told me and at that moment you have an accumulation of sensations, that you do not believe it, of concern about what could happen, if it could be a false positive, of many things. the one that I get into an ambulance and go home, I go around everything. “

Another more positive news came to this: he was asymptomatic. However, he had to follow the protocol, so his participation in the Eurocup was at risk. Luis Enrique then stepped out and made it very clear: he was still counting on him.

Once back to the dynamics of the selection this Friday there was uncertainty as to what role the coach had reserved for him for the second match of La Roja in the Eurocopa. And the answer has been known an hour before the start of the game: Busquets is not on the summoned list and therefore remains in the stands.

The Barça midfielder has gone out to train at La Cartuja with a physical trainer to follow his particular set-up for the next matches.

Luis Enrique has introduced a novelty in the eleven, in relation to the debut of the team, Gerard Moreno, who will play in place of Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

The Asturian’s eleven is as follows: Unai Simón, Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Rodri, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata and Dani Olmo.