Busquets and Alba, “finesse” for Spain in Georgia

03/26/2021 at 11:18 CET

Luis Enrique will move the eleven significantly in the game that Spain will face on Sunday against Georgia in Tbilisi. La Roja have the need to win after not going beyond the draw against Greece in the debut if they do not want to complicate the qualifying phase to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Lucho will make changes. He had already planned them in advance, but his idea became clearer after seeing some gaps in the duel of the Cármenes against the Hellenes.

“It lacked finesse and freshness & rdquor ;, lamented the Asturian coach. And two players who arrived at this concentration at a great moment, especially in precision and clarity of ideas were Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. In his rotation plan, Lucho preferred to start against Greece with Rodri and Gayà. The Manchester City player was especially imprecise – he lost the ball that ended with the absurd penalty of Iñigo Martínez-While Gayà was at a good level, but the current Jordi Alba is going through an extraordinary state of form.

Luis Enrique will place two accustomed footballers in Tiblisi to find spaces where there are none before very dense defenses. The handicap that Spain had against Greece and that will probably be repeated against Georgia. La Roja needs footballers with a mind and quick execution. Some aspects that the two Barça players master perfectly.

The Spanish coach will make changes in all lines with the doubt of whether he will maintain confidence in Unai Simón in goal or give De Gea minutes. The Athletic goalkeeper has not given any reason for the relay for now.

In the rear, Pedro Porro could rest Marcos Lllorente on the right, while in the axis Diego Llorente could do the same with Eric García, although the Catalan was full against Greece. Captain Ramos is fixed after being relieved at half-time, while Alba will join the left.

Rotations

Busquets will carry the handle, probably accompanied by Koke, inspired by Granada, and Pedri can start as a starter in the left-handed interior, without ruling out Fabián Ruiz, who did not play for a minute in Los Cármenes.

In the attack, even without Gerard Moreno recovering from his muscular discomfort, Morata would continue as a reference, with different options to accompany him. Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal and the hopeful Bryan Gil They are fighting for two positions.

Session and trip to Georgia

The team trains this Friday in Los Cármenes and at noon flies to Tiflis, the capital of Georgia, where he will play on Sunday. This Saturday Luis Enrique and Jordi Alba will appear before the media at Boris Paichadze Stadium just before the session. The match between Georgia and Spain will be played at 6:00 p.m. Spanish.