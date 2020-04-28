Business representatives and specialists call for a unified business support policy to avoid more layoffs; otherwise, unemployment may touch up to 15%.

By Ivonne Vargas

Mexico needs to work on an immediate economic reactivation plan, regarding the coronavirus health pandemic, but that generates clear expectations for the business sector.

What has happened are isolated actions, which does not guarantee a safe return to production.

“You have to go point by point, with differential approaches by (industry),” said Ildefonso Guajardo, former secretary of economy.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) called business, labor and legislator representatives to three days of dialogue to analyze the economic recovery.

At the first table, “Immediate attention to the crisis,” Guajardo said that the start of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will demand a synchronization of the production chains with effective actions that must be sector by sector.

“We have to focus the national strategy on a specific catalog that includes sectoral health protocols and training,” said Guajardo during his participation in the meeting held from today until April 29.

Patricia Armendáriz, director of Financiera Sustentable pointed out that, from the outset, the government must guarantee support with two monthly payments of a minimum wage each for the 4.7 million companies in the country.

“For companies that employ up to 10 employees, the state (can) contribute that amount, which amounts to a support of 74, 250 million additional pesos.” For businesses with more than 10 employees, which is equivalent to 470,000, they must also guarantee that pay and help stop the dismissal of employees, he said.

He explained that these supports represent around .4% of Mexico’s GDP, the government can use unemployment insurance resources to generate this item or request support from entities such as Banco de México.

Failure to do so, and in the current situation, the unemployment rate can go up to 15% “including more crime”. The director predicted that it will take a minimum of two months and up to a year, depending on the sector, to get out of the economic impact generated by the pandemic.

“Not saving companies forces us to seek liquidity mechanisms but also measures that transfer the burden to the banking sector,” he said.

For every job lost, a shock

Senator Carlos Aceves, and secretary of the Labor and Social Welfare Commission, defined the crisis by COVID-19, as “a labor fragility that makes the country more vulnerable”, since there is not only job loss, but also an oil crisis International that aggravates the situation.

“Every job lost represents a consequence to the national economy. So (in principle) it is essential to preserve jobs formally, “said the senator.

Lorenza Martínez, managing director at Accenture consultancy, pointed out that it is important to guarantee working conditions for the next three months. The role of the government, in this sense, is to reach the best agreements in labor relations, to contribute to cover employer labor quotas and to expand economic resources.

He insisted that the current treatment is of isolated actions. But the country, alternating with economic solutions, needs to provide – through the authorities – certainty for employers and workers. “You have to work on a proposal for programs for companies that are truly economically viable,” he said.

