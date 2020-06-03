Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty-one

In previous May, the confidence of construction, manufacturing and trade entrepreneurs in the country’s economy, the financial status of their companies and the forecast to invest was further downward, thus accumulating 11 consecutive months in negative territory.

According to the report of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the Business Confidence Index (ICE) for manufacturing fell 17.7 points compared to the previous year, that of construction 13.7 and that of commerce 15.4.

Compared to the previous April, the manufacturing ICE fell 1.8 points, the trade ICE 1.7 and the construction 2.4, the agency detailed.

For this indicator, businessmen are consulted about the current situation of their companies, the national economy and the prospects for both. In addition, if they consider it appropriate to invest in the period that is asked.

In the latter, entrepreneurs reflected greater pessimism. With this they warn that at least in May there was an improvement to invest. In manufacturing, it contracted 32.2 units, in commerce 27.4 and in construction 19.7 with respect to the same month of 2019.

Compared to last April, they saw losses of 1.6, 0.5 and a rebound of 0.1 percent, respectively.

Manufacturing orders fall

On the other hand, the Inegi and the Banco de México published that the Manufacturing Orders Indicator registered a seasonally adjusted monthly decrease of 2.74 points last May and was thus at the minimum of 39.4 points.

With this result, the indicator stood for the fourth consecutive month below 50 points. Inside, monthly reductions were reported in seasonally adjusted terms in the components related to expected orders, expected production, employed personnel and opportunity in the delivery of inputs by suppliers, while the one referring to input inventories presented a monthly advance.

