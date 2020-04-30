Entrepreneurs and entities in the textile sector organized the Volta Consciente SP movement, to demand from the São Paulo government the immediate resumption of retail trade and services in the state. The movement created last week called for this Thursday, 30, a motorcade, which will follow from Americana – pole of the weaving industry in the State – to São Paulo.

“São Paulo will NOT STOP!”, Is one of the movement’s slogans, which claims to be non-partisan and peaceful.

This Wednesday, the 29th of São Paulo, reached the tragic mark of 2,247 deaths resulting from covid-19 and 26,158 infected by the coronavirus. The quarantine decreed by the governor, João Doria, begins to be relaxed on the 11th – but there may be changes, until then, with the increasing numbers of cases of the last week and with the reduction of the population isolation rates.

“We know that the health crisis is serious. We believe, however, that alternatives must be found to allow the immediate functioning of retail in the State of São Paulo, with protocols defined by public authorities.”

The movement, which brings together nine entities such as the Brazilian Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry (ABIT), Sinditêxtil, and hundreds of companies, demands from the São Paulo government the definition of the protocol for resuming activities, even if partial and with restrictions, for the trade. One of the arguments is that the sector was severely affected by the quarantine decreed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Internet sales, which go out to some markets during the pandemic and social isolation period, are small in the textile sector. “We defend that the return of social life, with the resumption of retail trade and services across the state of São Paulo, must occur immediately.”

The movement has manifested, published on April 23 on the website and in the social network profiles. The “Carreata Consciente Volta SP! Respecting life! And showing that with conscience everyone can work!” was scheduled to leave Americana at 1:30 pm and the movement hopes to gather at least 700 vehicles. “We are committed to complying with all the public health protocols that the moment requires, but we can no longer be without work.”

