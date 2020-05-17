RIO – Substitute of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), businessman Paulo Marinho heard from President Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son that he would have received confidential information from the Federal Police (PF) about investigations involving his former adviser Fabrício Queiroz. Marinho said that, according to Flávio Bolsonaro’s own report made in December 2018, a PF delegate warned of the investigations shortly after the first round of the general elections that year and informed that members of the PF Superintendency in Rio would postpone Operation Furna da Onça to do not harm the dispute of Jair Bolsonaro against Fernando Haddad (PT), in the second round of 2018.

In a note, published on Sunday morning, 17, Flávio Bolsonaro classified the revelation as “invention” and stated that Marinho, a pre-candidate for the Rio Mayor’s Office by the PSDB, is interested in harming him, precisely because he is his alternate in the Federal Senate .

The businessman made the revelations in an interview with “Folha de S.Paulo”, published this Sunday. After the publication of the interview, Marinho also resorted to social networks on Sunday morning, joining the electoral slogan of Jair Bolsonaro to the phrase uttered by Sérgio Moro when he left the Ministry of Justice and Public Security: “Truth above all. Do the right thing above everyone else.“

According to Marinho in the interview, the whole story of the leak was reported by Flávio Bolsonaro himself, in a meeting with lawyers. In fact, Furna da Onça was launched on November 8, 2018, just over a week after the second round that elected Jair Bolsonaro as president.

The operation of the PF and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), in charge of the Lava Jato do Rio task force, investigated the participation of state deputies in Rio de Janeiro in a corruption scheme that paid monthly bribes (“monthly fee”) during the 2011- 14. According to the investigations, the bribe resulted from the overpricing of state and federal contracts. Ten deputies had their arrest decreed.

Flávio Bolsonaro, who was a state deputy, was left out of the November operation, but it was in this investigation that the report of the so-called Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) was produced, which would put former adviser Queiroz on the national political news after having its existence revealed by Estadão, in December 2018.

“I’m telling them what they told me—, the delegate said: ‘Operation Furna da Onça will be launched, which will hit the Rio Legislative Assembly in full. And this operation will reach some people from Flávio’s office [o filho do presidente era deputado estadual na época]. One is Queiroz and the other is Queiroz’s daughter [Nathalia], who works at Jair Bolsonaro’s office [que ainda era deputado federal] in Brasília ‘”, said Marinho in an interview with” Folha “.

Fabrício Queiroz and his daughter, Nathalia Queiroz, were exonerated on October 15, the same time as the alleged leak reported by Marinho.

Marinho, a friend of ex-minister Gustavo Bebianno, collaborated with the presidential campaign of Jair Bolsonaro, mainly by giving up his mansion, in the south zone of Rio, as the stage for meetings and recordings of electoral propaganda. He ended up being chosen as an alternate for Flávio Bolsonaro.

In the note published this Sunday morning, Flávio Bolsonaro says that “the despair of Paulo Marinho causes a little pity” and that the businessman “preferred to turn his back on those who extended his hand”, when exchanging the “Bolsonaro family for Dória and Witzel “, and” seems to have been taken by ambition “.

Marinho was appointed regional president of the PSDB in Rio in an articulation made by the governor of São Paulo, João Dória (PSDB). When Bebianno was exonerated from the ministry of Jair Bolsonaro, still in early 2019, and broke with the president, he joined the PSDB, emerging as a pre-candidate for the Mayor of Rio in this year’s elections. With the death of Bebianno, who had a heart attack last March, Dória nominated Marinho as a candidate.

“It is easy to understand this type of attack by remembering that he, Paulo Marinho, has an interest in harming me, since he would be my substitute in the Senate. He knows that he would never be able to win at the polls and he tries on the carpet. And why only now does he invent this, on the eve of the municipal elections in which he puts himself as the PSDB’s pre-candidate for the City Hall of Rio, and not at the time when he says the facts happened two years ago? someone desperate and without votes “, says the note by Flávio Bolsonaro.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.