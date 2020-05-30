Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 25

The Venezuelan government arrested another member of the failed Operation Gideon, with which the opposition to Caracas, supported by the governments of the United States and Colombia, attempted a maritime offensive to kidnap President Nicolás Maduro on March 3, according to a report. published by the Panam Post newspaper. The detainee is the Chavista businessman Franklin Durán, who according to the media lent a plane he owned for the operation aimed at overthrowing the Venezuelan president.

Although Durán is said to be linked to the attempt to overthrow Maduro, he was close to the Venezuelan oil sector and to Chavismo with his company Perforaciones Albornoz, which was hired numerous times by the state-owned PDVSA for hydrocarbon exploration, drilling and extraction operations.

The businessman is very close to General Clíver Alcalá Cordones, detained in the United States, and allegedly one of the leaders of the operation, who turned himself in to the United States justice system, which accuses him of drug trafficking crimes.

Like the other participants in Operation Gideon, Durán will have to face charges of terrorist financing, conspiracy with a foreign government, and treason.

In 2008, Durán was charged in the United States with his ties to a political financing scandal that Hugo Chávez launched for former Argentine presidents Néstor Kirchner and his wife, Cristina Fernández, and which focused on a suitcase with $ 800,000 in cash.

Durán, along with his partner, also businessman Carlos Kauffmann, were sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of $ 175,000 by the US justice system for having acted as intelligence agents for the Venezuelan Navy.

Durán and Kauffmann created companies in tax havens. In 2011, they formed a company called the Klim Foundation Fides in Curaçao, which was dedicated to granting letters of reference to Venezuelans to recommend and assist them in the process of registering companies in the Virgin Islands.

That same year, Durán was also a client of Mossack Fonseca, the company that was the protagonist of the Panama Papers scandal.

.