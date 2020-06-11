MEXICO – Multiple stores and stalls in the historic center of Mexico City have reopened to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the face of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis, due to the need to generate income and survive.

The streets of the capital’s old town, which a few weeks ago were practically deserted, today it seems that they are not suffering from a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 14,000 people in Mexico.

“It is because of the economic crisis. The authorities are closing but the people are not of many resources, they go to the day to take out for their expenses, medicines … to eat. People can no longer endure this from the pandemic. We have to go out and look what to eat, “explained Gabriel Sánchez, owner of a small cleaning supplies store in the historic center.

And Don Gaby (also the name of his business) was lucky that, for selling essential products such as bleach, soaps and disinfectants, he did not have to close his store but he did live the weeks in which the streets were empty while he and the rest of the neighborhood merchants waited for customers to arrive.

“It has dropped quite a bit (the influx of customers). Even months ago, when it all started, the people disappeared, everything was empty but the people can’t stand the same … They have to look for food and where are they going to get it? ? “Sánchez explained in reference to the recent reopening of multiple positions in the streets of the center.

President López Obrador is on tour in the Mexican southeast.

In Mexico, the abundance of informal work, which represents more than 50% of employment, means that people need to work in order to cover their basic needs and those of their family.

And after more than two months of suspension of non-essential activities, many go back to the streets to be employed to survive.

FEARFULLY

Although in a tour Efe found the presence of dozens of street stalls, many of the merchants in the area are employed today selling everything from face masks to cleats, shoes, beauty articles or bags, among others.

Although afraid, and reluctant to speak, due to the possibility that the police carry out operations and seize the merchandise.

Mexico City, which is the country’s red hot spot with more than 31,000 cases and 3,800 deaths, continues at the beginning of June at a red light, which prevents economic activities beyond essential ones.

Two weeks ago, the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, pointed out that Mexico City would remain in red until at least June 15, but announced that in June other essential activities such as mining and construction will be reactivated. , the production of beer or the manufacture of transport equipment.

The Mexican president said things are not so bad compared to other countries.

On Wednesday, the city’s revival plan will be released, which will focus on promoting employment.

On Tuesday morning, Mexican government officials announced that from now on the operation of hotels will be allowed at a level of 25%, restaurants with home delivery, hairdressers at home, parks at 25% without access to areas children, supermarkets 50% with one person per family and sports matches behind closed doors.

At the national level, the Mexican health authorities currently count 120,102 sick people and 14,053 deaths from coronavirus since the disease arrived in Mexican territory in late February.

In this context, merchants go out of necessity to try to make a living, and although on certain occasions they are unaware of the dangers to themselves and those around them, most, like Don Gaby, consider that the government should allow reopening as long as security measures are maintained.

“The president does not understand these situations, nothing else says what he sees and what his advisers say. They do it (the merchants) out of necessity. He already gives permission to open with the rules and requirements so that people start generating money for to be able to eat and pay off debts, “emphasized Don Gaby.