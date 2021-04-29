Businesses Record Impressive Crypto Profits – See How Much SBI Earned

The company announced that it doubled its earnings from cryptocurrency-related transactions over the past year.

The company records impressive turnover in the cryptocurrency business.

SBI Group says it had a pre-tax profit of 10.9 billion yen (about $ 174 million) from crypto-based businesses in the last fiscal year. The turnover is impressive, considering that his earnings within the crypto market for the previous year were 10 billion yen ($ 92 million).

SBI Group also owns shares in several crypto entities and owns others, including mining company SBI Crypto and crypto trading arm SBI VC.

It has been involved in expanding its presence in the crypto industry in recent years. The company recently acquired companies such as B2C2 and TaoTao.

It also continued its support for cryptocurrency XRP and its parent company Ripple, despite its legal battles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is also surprising, considering that several exchanges have already removed XRP from their platform.

SBI Group also wants to expand its crypto services

The group also indicated that it will be busy in the coming months as it will expand its cryptocurrency services. The financial giant reiterated its desire for a digital asset exchange in Singapore.

However, it will partner with the SIX Digital Exchange in Switzerland for the launch of the exchange.

Additionally, the company is collaborating with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to launch a digital stock exchange called the Osaka Digital Exchange. The SBI group says the launch will be possible within 2 years.

The financial giant says its support for the XRP project is to continue the company’s XRP shareholder benefits program.