Retail, lottery administrations, dealers, ITVs and nurseries They will be able to open in all the areas that enter phase 1 of the de-escalation next Monday, May 11. This is stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Saturday.

Specifically, the Government indicates that all establishments and premises may be reopened to the public. commercial retail and professional service activities“As long as they have a useful exhibition and sale area equal to or less than 400 square meters«, Although those found within parks or shopping centers without direct and independent access from abroad are excepted.

In any case, it warns that a minimum distance of two meters must be guaranteed between clients and in commercial premises where it is not possible to maintain this separation, only the permanence within the premises of a single client will be allowed. In addition, a special schedule must be enabled for people older than 65 years.

Article 10 establishes that “they may also reopen it to the public, by using the appointment, the car dealerships, the technical inspection stations of vehicles and the garden centers and plant nurseries whatever their useful surface of exhibition and sale ».

Lottery administrations

Likewise, “state-owned public gaming concessionaires may proceed to reopen them to the public, with the exception of those located within shopping centers or commercial parks, without direct and independent access from abroad.”

According to the BOE, all establishments and premises that may reopen to the public in accordance with the provisions of this chapter, “may establish, where appropriate, systems for the collection of products purchased by telephone or online, provided that guarantee a staggered collection that avoids crowding inside the premises or its access ».

The markets can also open

In addition, it points out that when the corresponding municipalities decide to do so, and that this decision must be communicated to the competent health authority in the autonomous community, “The markets that carry out their activity may proceed to reopen

open air or non-sedentary sale on public roads, commonly called street markets, giving preference to those of food and basic necessity products and ensuring that the products marketed in them guarantee their non-manipulation by consumers ”.

As stressed, the municipalities will establish requirements for distance between posts and delimitation conditions

of the market with the aim of guaranteeing safety and distance between workers, customers and pedestrians.

“In any case, a limitation to 25% of the usual or authorized positions and an influx of less than a third of the usual capacity will be guaranteed, alternatively, the area authorized for the exercise of this activity may be increased in such a way as to produce an effect equivalent to the aforementioned limitation ”, he indicates.