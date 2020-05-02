This winemaker holds in his hand the document of the new law that will veto the use of plastic bags in New York.

Francisco Marte, general secretary of the Association of Winemakers and Small Merchants, comments on the matter: “Unfortunately, this law is not going to be obeyed because we are not prepared.”

Starting March 1, New York will be the eighth state in the country to ban plastic bags. The idea is to stop the contamination caused by these bags.

The Association of Winemakers ensures that although the initiative could have a positive impact on the environment, the economic consequences could be devastating.

“You have to sell each bag. That is a strong charge for a client. In other words, it is one more tax for the community that we are saturated with so many taxes,” says Marte.

They also say that offering paper bags will be a challenge because they are difficult to get.

“When I went yesterday, this was the largest I found and there were only a few left,” confirmed the President of the Winemakers.

Frank García, president of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, also spoke about it: “I am in the paper business and at the moment, because of the virus, there is no mask.”

And soon, when they arrive at a cash register, many customers will face a crucial decision: either carry their products in hand or buy a paper bag that costs 5 cents.

And many are not willing to get more money out of their pocket: “That is bad for people who have to pay 5 cents. What is that? That is not done!” exclaimed a customer.

Although the law will take effect next Sunday, March 1, for now the owners of commercial establishments will not receive fines and will have a transition period until April 1.

.