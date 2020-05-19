© Piter Albeiro, humorist. – Instagram piteralbeiro.

Piter Albeiro began to sell masks in quarantine, after he had to close his car business in the United States.

That’s what the comedian told in ‘Day by day’, where he confirmed thate is now dedicated to selling face masks, which at this time are widely used, because in his words: “In times of crisis there are two kinds of people, those who cry and those who sell handkerchiefs, and I said: ‘Handkerchief!'”.

The decision to invest his savings in these products, which he received from a friend in a “container from China” that also had antibacterial agents, was made by the famous man after evaluating the situation he was facing and to try to sustain the car business in some way, which is still, but generates several expenseshe said on the show.

“One looks at the savings, what one has, and one says: ‘Pa’, how long does this last for us? —It is the insurance of the cars, the rent of the offices, the rent of so many things… there are many expenses— Well, with the money we have we survive a month, a month and a half, two months, and if it is not time to start selling cars or we will see what we do. The problem is that it wasn’t me, there are hundreds of car companies that went out to sell their cars, ’” said Piter Albeiro in the morning, and continued:

“In the end, what I thought was: ‘Rather I invest this money in something that produces something for me and with the profits from this I cover some expenses and I feel like working.’ My friend from the container called me and I said: ‘I put a silver in it.’ When I got home with all those little muffin boxes, my wife asked, ‘What is this?’ “It’s that now I’m going to sell masks,” I replied. […] It was very funny, because I started writing on WhatsApp and some friends answered me: ‘Sure brother, I help you; bring me, I help you sell. ’”

The interview with Piter – who is not the only comedian who has taken advantage of the crisis, ‘la Gorda’ Fabiola too – was live and could be heard on Caracol Television on Tuesday morning.

In the conversation, the humorist, apart from telling some jokes, also spoke of other search jobs he has had throughout his life, of the death of his father during quarantine and of a small accident he recently had, among other things. .

What are the famous doing? (Source: Periodismo.com)