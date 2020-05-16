Facing the devastating impacts of the covid-19 pandemic requires robust measures to ensure the survival of thousands of companies and the maintenance of millions of jobs. The main one is to facilitate access to credit. Some government initiatives to increase liquidity in the financial system, reduce costs and increase the supply of financing have already been adopted. However, in the midst of so many uncertainties, they are not very effective in preventing the insolvency of a large number of enterprises.

As a result, the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) has submitted to the government several proposals aimed at unlocking this which is the main bottleneck faced by the industry. In other periods of strong weakening of economic activity, stimulus to consumption were among the main measures to revive the economy. In the current crisis, the retraction is a consequence of measures to contain the pandemic, which led to the closure of much of the trade in goods and services, restricting consumption drastically. As a result, company revenues have collapsed and are insufficient to cover fixed expenses, increasing the possibility and default.

Faced with increased risks, financial institutions have retracted. That is why it is necessary to adopt extreme measures to make credit, in fact, reach companies at a low cost. One of the alternatives is for the National Treasury to assume part of the financing risk, as occurs in Europe and the USA. This is the only way to avoid bankruptcies and the further rise in unemployment.

For small and medium-sized companies, we propose that the Central Bank create a credit line for working capital along the lines of the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program. This emergency action must include a maximum interest rate, a grace period in the public calamity period and a long payment period. The banks that provide financing will keep 5% of the loans granted and the Central Bank will buy the other 95%. With the Treasury assuming most of the risk, financial institutions are expected to offer credit at low rates.

It is also important to increase the volume of resources and coverage of the BNDES Investment Guarantee Fund and the Operations Guarantee Fund. These instruments already exist and are essential to ensure access to credit, especially for companies that have no collateral. In addition to providing more resources, these funds need to increase the share of guaranteed loans, as the current percentage is not adequate for the seriousness of the crisis.

In addition, an efficient way of making public funds reach companies’ cash is to allow tax losses recorded during the public calamity period to be offset against profits recorded in the last two years. As a result, they will have a refund of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) already paid in the period, to reinforce their cash. It is only a temporary change in the use of the tax loss, which would be offset with profits obtained in the future.

We also suggest that the government include the IRPJ, CSLL and the Tax on Industrialized Products among the taxes that have already had their payment period postponed. In addition, the Federal Revenue Service accelerates the process of ratifying and paying requests for reimbursement of federal tax credit balances. All of these measures are important, as they enable the release of resources for companies to use to pay suppliers and salaries, avoiding even more serious consequences for the Brazilian economy. The expectation of the industrial sector is that the country will continue adding efforts to protect the population and the

companies from the effects of the pandemic. And that it already begins to discuss strategies for a sustainable reactivation of the economy. With effective public policies, solidarity and unity of all, Brazil will overcome this crisis.

* ENTREPRENEUR, IS PRESIDENT OF CNI

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.