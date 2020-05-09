Different business chambers affiliated to the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) have supported the claims of health workers who demand better management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The businessmen also urged the Daniel Ortega regime to establish a contingency plan as soon as possible to deal with the health crisis.

On April 30, the Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMM) demanded that the Government register, monitor and evaluate Covid-19 infections in health personnel, taking into consideration that at least 42 cases are known.

The statements made by health professionals have evidenced the need to establish a plan immediately, as the rest of the countries have done, point out the different business chambers.

Read also: A bioanalyst tells how the pandemic is lived inside a private hospital in Nicaragua

“Each Cosep chamber supports the position expressed by these doctors, the recommendations, the different containment measures that are raised in this communication that have been made public,” said José Adán Aguerri, president of Cosep.

Among the chambers that support professionals are: the Nicaraguan Association of Formulators and Distributors of Agrochemicals (Anifoda), the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN), the Nicaraguan Chamber of Industries (Cadin), the Nicaraguan Development Institute (Inde), the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN), the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) also joined.

“We demand transparency and openness to communicate everything related to Covid-19 to the Nicaraguan people and the implementation of a contingency plan aimed at complementing national efforts for its prevention, containment and treatment, avoiding the collapse of the system and greater losses of lives among families and professionals who are at risk of this pandemic, “Anifoda said in his statement.

Also read: Doctors call for extreme measures for Covid-19 infections. The virus is already in the community

For its part, APEN considered that it is the responsibility of the government to act immediately with actions that contribute to mitigating infections and deaths, “taking into account a contingency plan for this public health emergency, which includes, among other measures required by doctors, such as social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings ”.

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) only recognizes 16 cases of coronavirus in Nicaragua, however unofficial sources have denied this figure, ensuring that both public and private hospitals are treating cases in large numbers. For its part, the regime continues to invite massive events. In May alone, the Nicaraguan Tourism Institute (Intur) has more than 400 activities scheduled.

Citizenship must prevent

Cadin and INDE expressed their concern about what is happening and urged citizens and the business sector to intensify the protection measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), to guarantee the safety of all.

“The response capacity we have as a country and society will allow us to effectively deal with each of the cases that arise in Nicaragua,” said INDE.

For its part, the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN) recognized the work that health professionals have been doing in the face of this pandemic, “we want each health professional to be able to continue exercising their tasks, which we recognize that to this day Today has been self-sacrificing. “

It may interest you: Nicaraguan Medical Unit denounces at least 20 cases of Covid-19 among medical personnel

In the same way, the American Chamber of Commerce of Nicaragua (Amcham) said that it is necessary to act in a timely manner, “as a Chamber we continue to promote in our partners and our social networks the implementation of a series of measures, such as action protocols for preventive measures” .

Amcham in its statement warned that the pandemic is already affecting the economy, so that the closure of small and medium-sized companies and the increase in unemployment are already reported.

The budget must be modified

On the other hand, Funides warned that it is urgent that the State implement a contingency plan and that the delivery of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to all health professionals be considered.

He also pointed out that the General Budget of the Republic needs to be adjusted to prioritize the attention of the pandemic and that there must be transparency in the use of resources.

The right of doctors

The Medical Unit pointed out that the right of doctors and their families to the protection of their life must be recognized, and the decisions derived from the fulfillment of that right must be taken.

“We have been studying what is happening with health personnel in the countries that are facing this situation and the case of Spain is striking, for example in recent days in relation to the number of health people who are affected daily, of infections total more than 60 percent are doctors and people who are working within that area, we have to do what is within our reach to protect the Nicaraguan medical sector, which is the line of defense we have against Covid-19 “, Aguerri added.