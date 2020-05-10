May 10, 2020 | 5:00 am

The reopening of the different businesses is closer to happening and with it, a new way of selling is preparing for the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

In Mexico, the reopening is expected to begin in stages in some municipalities on May 17 and the rest of the country will do so after May 31. The reactivation will be gradual, depending on the importance of the industry and will take into account factors such as the crowding of people.

Given the urgency of many companies operating, they adapt to changes in consumer needs and habits.

“It is still difficult to have a clear and accurate picture of the consequences of COVID-19. However, the information collected so far allows us to see a bit of the path people are taking in terms of new purchasing habits, “said Ana Sordo, HubSpot’s marketing team manager for Latin America.

For the expert, firms must consider five points to understand what sales will be like after the global health crisis is overcome.

A more responsible approach

The current situation made consumers more aware and responsible about the impact their purchases have on a social and environmental level. Users are expected to search for companies that align with these values. According to consulting firm Accenture, 63% of consumers choose a brand with a shared purpose.

Greater weight in interaction

The long period of social distancing will have a significant impact in terms of the relationship of people with brands, as there was an increase in conversations with companies. Average monthly website traffic increased by 13% compared to 2019, while weekly volume of chat conversations on Facebook Messenger increased 5% after March 16 globally.

Strengthening the digital channel

After the mandatory closure of establishments around the world, electronic commerce emerged as the main way to acquire all kinds of bines and services, which accelerated the structural changes that we have seen both in retail and in society during the last decade, making digitization a primary task for companies.

Sales processes with less friction

However, this increase in the use of technology will force companies to rethink their sales processes towards a scheme with the least possible friction, in order to offer a much closer and empathetic experience that allows people to access what you are looking for, while increasing productivity in sales departments.

Strategic products and services

Another change that is expected in the way of users’ compa is the acquisition of strategic products and services that help them reorganize their lives after the end of the pandemic, so they would be willing to sacrifice the luxury factor in each purchase. that they do.