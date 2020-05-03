Related news

Wall Street has closed with slight reversals of the main indicators. The Dow Jones is down 0.13%; the S&P 500, 0.52% and the Nasdaq 1.40%. The selective have been victims of the collection of benefits during the day today.

The presentation of results have made macroeconomic benchmarks take a back seat this Tuesday. Neither him increase in the US trade deficit Neither did the S&P Case Shiller index of home sales prices capture the market’s attention. The focus is on quarterly accounts, 34% of the S&P 500 will reveal its business figures for the first quarter of the year.

3M, has published a net profit of 1,292 million dollars, which is equivalent to an increase of 45% compared to last year thanks to the exponential growth in demand for products such as masks, gloves and respirators as a consequence of the coronavirus health crisis. Its shares are up about 5%.

The pharmaceutical Pfizer has announced a profit of 3,401 million dollars, 12% less than a year ago as a result of an income 8% lower. Despite this, its president and CEO, Albert Bourla, has underlined “the business resilience even during the most challenging times“

Profits of the heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar they remain 41.9% below those of a year ago, at 1,092 million dollars. The containment measures implemented by many countries In order to face the epidemic, they invoice the company, which has reduced its sales by 22% in the first quarter of the year. The result on the stock market is falls of 1% for your graph.

PepsiCo has reported an attributable net profit of $ 1,338 million. The multinational led by the Spanish Ramón Laguarta, which has withdrawn its forecasts for the whole of 2020 has increased its net sales by 7.7% due to the storage prior to the confinement that occurred in many of the countries in which it operates.

southwest Airlines It has posted net losses of $ 94 million, the airline’s first foray into the red in the past nine years. The impact of the coronavirus has been added to the fact that it is the largest user of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, whose return to the air is still pending certain security verifications.

The situation has led the company to announce a $ 55 million capital increase and one trillion convertible bond placement, which represents almost 11% of its current share capital. The plan earns shy applause from investors with 0.5% gains on its current securities.

