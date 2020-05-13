2. Communicate excessively

In moments of uncertainty, silence causes fear. I have been surprised when I talk to business leaders — from all over the world — and they confess that they have not spoken to their team, clients, partners, suppliers, in days or even weeks. We are in an unprecedented situation where the only way to know what step you should follow is to have the correct data; This is what will allow you to make better and faster decisions.

You need to speed up your communication rhythm with short and frequent meetings. This ongoing communication will spark important discussions around new opportunities, strategic concerns, and bottlenecks to ensure your organization stays on track to get out of the current situation.

In addition to receiving crucial data, you will help focus, align and calm your team, which is very necessary for the circumstances they are going through.

3. Establish a routine

As a business advisor I have had the opportunity to talk and interview hundreds of entrepreneurs and, something they share, crucial for their leadership, is that they have a routine; first personal and then for your business.

The routine frees you, feeds your productivity and allows you to continue leading your team, especially in moments when most of us are operating from home, surrounded by distractions. My most important personal routine is the one I have in the morning in which I include exercise, learning and eating; The routine about my most important business is where I establish my five daily priorities, as well as my team.

Many companies, seeing the benefits – in cash and operation – that work from home brings, will choose to cancel office contracts. Therefore, it is best to adapt to this scheme by establishing specific routines. By leading the way with your own habits, and then helping your team develop theirs as well, you’ll maximize efficiency and productivity.

