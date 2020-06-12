The pandemic has undoubtedly generated great economic losses, but it has also provided opportunities for growth in trade and new consumption habits.

In three weeks, progress was made that could have taken 5 or 6 years in the development of omnichannel commerce in Mexico, which offers consumers to buy wherever they want and search wherever they want, explained Guilherme Loureiro, president and CEO of Walmart México.

“The changes of the consumers take place on a daily basis, this has forced us to work closely with our suppliers. Every day you have to try to understand them to make sure that the products they need are in the store. ”

The leaders

companies from Bimbo, Walmart, Modelo and Nestlé shared their experiences

before and after the pandemic, in the talk offered by Expansión.

They emphasized the growth of e-commerce, which has increased 8 times in recent weeks, and were surprised at the variation in which consumers move day by day.

At the Hot Sale, they planned and moved the goods, which allowed them to be more successful than last year, avoided crowding, and served customers digitally, Loureiro added.

In the case of the Bimbo Group, Javier Gonzalez Franco, deputy general manager, narrated, which they could anticipate to protect their employees before the contingency in Mexico, due to the knowledge acquired months ago at the Bimbo plant in Wuhan, China.

However,

every day they continue to learn about distribution channels and

attending to the transformation they needed to make to supply the demand,

especially in the panic purchases that were registered the first days.

He commented that paradigms are breaking in terms of e-commerce related to products such as bread, something they did not think would happen so soon.

On the other hand, Nestlé mentioned supporting thousands of MSMEs and vulnerable groups, “there are many initiatives and we are all collaborating, the crisis teaches us to work more collaboratively,” said Fausto Costa, president and CEO of Nestlé Mexico.

He warned that those that will grow will be the brands with purpose, since the priority in health is another contribution of the crisis. People are taking more care of their eating habits.

Regarding digitization and change as professionals, they concluded that the trend is to retrain in many areas and the safety of workers is a priority.

They explained that tools and methods are emerging to better understand the consumer, as well as the skills that are increasing every day in digital commerce.