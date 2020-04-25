The quarterly results season in the technology sector started a few days ago. Among them, Netflix has stood out with very positive figures. Especially those related to subscribers, which have grown enormously due to confinement. Netflix is ​​worth checking out since Apple also competes in the same space, although both do it differently. Let’s go with the figures.

An extraordinary quarter for Netflix

Netflix’s results this quarter have been very good. Not for the business figures themselves, but rather for subscriber growth. But let’s first look at the revenue figure and its year-over-year growth:

As the graph shows, Netflix collection this quarter continues to grow. The company continues to earn more than in the same period of the previous year, although a downward trend can be seen in the last 8 quarters. Viewed like this, there is no trace of positive signs

Here is the growth of new paid subscribers in the four regions in which Netflix divides its business: USA and Canada (UCAN); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM); and Asia Pacific (APAC). In this graph we can see the “sinkhole” in the growth of subscribers that sand produced last summer.

Traditionally, Q1 is a quarter of many highs due to the Christmas campaign. But this time it has been a lot greater than expected. In its guidance for Q1 2020, Netflix expected 7 million new subscribers. The result has yielded 15.8 million new subscribers, more than double than expected.

Finally, it is worth taking a look at the distribution of income by region. As can be seen, the USA and Canada are the most important market, followed by EMEA, LATAM and APAC. But evolution It is most significant in the last three years. UCAN loses influence in favor, above all, of EMEA and later APAC. Latin America remains almost constant.

Confinement favors Netflix although it could be a “mirage”

It is evident that confinement is the cause of this explosion in the number of subscribers. Most countries began to take measures of house arrest throughout the month of March, so the huge increase in subscribers would be explained but not its impact on revenue (subscriber numbers are calculated at the end of the period). Being locked up at home, people have turned to Netflix to pass the time.

It is very likely that the coronavirus has favored services like Netflix, where the catalog is abundant. Apple TV + is much smaller, although Apple (and others) has taken advantage to offer a part for free. The idea is to extend the trial period and be able to attract more subscribers.

The confinement of much of the world in late Q1 has fueled huge growth in Netflix subscribers.

Going back to Netflix, there are two possible ways to increase subscribers:

New subscribers who decide to register.

Subscribers that would have unsubscribed, but that COVID-19 has made them maintain the service.

Subscriber burnout occurs every quarter. Users who, for whatever reason, decide to unsubscribe. If the growth rate is kept above this wear, the result will be positiveor. And if wear is greatly reduced, growth will be even higher than normal.

We don’t know exactly what has happened (huge growth vs. decreased wear). But we can deduce that confinement has played an important role when users have decided to keep Netflix. The last question we must ask ourselves is: what will happen to the subscribers once these measures of confinement are lifted? Will we see a peak of defections or, on the contrary, Netflix will be able to retain these users?

The responses will be seen in the coming quarters, once the measures are relaxed and the companies report their results again.

