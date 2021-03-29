Business? Fad? Or ideal practice to improve productivity?

Mindfulness has been introduced into the work environment as a practice to improve the well-being and productivity of workers. NASA, like other American giants such as Apple, Google, Nike or Twitter have surrendered to these meditation techniques that aim to improve the development of their employees. Spanish companies have not wanted to be left behind either. Endesa, Iberdrola, Repsol, Mahou or Allianz Seguros offer their workers programs, workshops and sessions aimed at training mindfulness – the main objective of mindfulness.

Companies have managed to transform this trend into a millionaire business with enormous expansion prospects. Since 2015, more than 2,500 meditation and emotional wellness apps based on the philosophy of mindfulness have been launched.

Mindfulness is a self-awareness and emotional awareness technique that more and more companies are using to increase the productivity of their workforce. Photo: Getty Creative

Mindfulness, or the exercise of mindfulness and awareness, is a version of traditional meditation adapted to modern life consisting of to be intentionally attentive to what we do.

Companies apply it to increase the productivity and performance of their workforce, also schools, and even security forces as a treatment for post traumatic stress. Undoubtedly, this practice, thanks to its many followers, has also become a market product that generates succulent profits.

The hit of the pandemic

The pandemic and its impact on the economy has added uncertainty to an already turbulent situation. The fear of contagion or the complicated socioeconomic perspectives generate anxiety and stress in the population. Faced with this adverse situation, thousands of people have found refuge in practices such as mindfulness.

Due to health security measures, many find it impossible to attend courses or workshops in person. For this reason, mobile applications have become the perfect allies for all those who seek to learn to concentrate and become more aware of the present. Calm, Headspace, and Meditopia are some of the most popular applications. Monthly active users of these three platforms increased 59% year-on-year in November 2020. Figures that obviously translate into economic benefits.

Calm, the largest of these three, generated $ 99.4 million from January to November of last year, with more than 28 million downloads and installations on mobile devices. A considerable volume of business, which has undoubtedly driven the pandemic.

The benefits of mindfulness

Beyond commercial purposes, this sector has been able to reimagine the ancient practice of mindfunless through the prism of technology. There are a variety of opinions about the well-being that these practices provide, but through mindfulness it is intended that the brain manages to see a new way that allows people to be more aware of all the moments of the day to day and to enjoy them more. In this sense, mindfulness can raise the level of attention, reduce anxiety and help to focus better, which translates into an increase in the level of productivity.

However, do not be naive. Experts also assure that mindfulness is not a substitute for flexible hours, work-life balance or a realistic distribution of the workload.

Fashion and business

Faced with this scenario, the companies that are part of this ‘attention economy’ compete to conquer a part of our interest, to obtain a benefit that is undoubtedly commercial. For this reason, the growth of these businesses has drawn criticism of the most expert, who accuse these companies of benefiting from the climate of emotional instability of society.

Books, workshops, manuals, applications … An entire arsenal of products that commercialize mental well-being and that can be a complement, but never a substitute for measures that ensure a safe work environment, or psychological treatment for mental health problems.

The other side of the coin

