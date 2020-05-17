May 17, 2020 | 5:00 am

Various companies announced in-kind or cash support to various sectors from medical personnel, people in vulnerable situations, medical institutions and other organizations in the face of the challenge that the coronavirus means for the country.

However, to what extent is such aid understood as an opportunity for companies to take advantage to promote the company’s social responsibility?

I don’t think it’s opportunism in a sense of taking advantage of the situation. No one is taking advantage right now, because if a company donates, it takes up the little capex it has available to help someone else

said Jaspar Eyears, CEO and founder of Another, a communication agency.

He added that the important thing is that the actions they take are aligned with the values ​​and opportunities of the firm, because “if you have a textile factory, the logical thing would be to donate mouthguards or other items.”

Eyears commented that he knows a good number of companies that make the aid public, but that more are the ones that reserve to communicate their actions.

According to the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi), corporate social responsibility is concerned with ensuring that its operations are economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, recognizing the interests of the different groups with which it relates and seeks preservation. of the environment and the sustainability of future generations,

Internal communication, essential before COVID-19

Very few business organizations had crisis protocols tailored for a pandemic, making it difficult to communicate correctly and quickly for those who are part of the companies.

“There are many companies that have not had enough communication and employees worry about the situation (…) From now on, companies will have to map this type of crisis in their business model,” Eyears said.

He suggested that firm managers have direct communication with their entire team on a regular basis to avoid confusion and speculation.

As a company leader it is key that your team see you and understand that you are also concerned about the situation and about them. This is how a stronger team feeling is built

he commented.