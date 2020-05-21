In this regard, the manager believes that, by implementing remote work, organizations realize the importance of investing in more efficient computing equipment with greater processing power.

For this reason, it is more frequent for decision makers in organizations to consider, in addition to cost, the performance of the team that allows them to boost the productivity of their workforce.

IT managers in companies must analyze various factors when adopting a particular technology or purchasing equipment, above all, to have clarity of the total cost.

That is, they must take into account the performance, energy consumption, price and duration of the updates, as well as the compatibility of software and hardware.

In this regard, Luis Gerardo García shares that computers equipped with AMD Ryzen ™ PRO processors not only allow speeding up their processes, they also provide significant savings due to a perfect balance between performance and power consumption when operating, due to their high level of security and the stability of the platforms that give tranquility over time.

Hand in hand with its OEM partners (original equipment manufacturers), the firm has designed an extensive range of consumer equipment with the highest availability on the market and, although they provide great processing capacity, their configuration of components is essential to achieve a balance between computing power and an affordable price.

For this reason, they integrate higher performance components, such as AMD RyzenTM PRO processors and may even have a graphics card to further enhance the capacity of the equipment.

Professional computers are designed to offer more data processing, necessary for executives and collaborators.

They even allow to work efficiently with several applications at the same time or are suitable for professionals to do design, manipulating or rendering images, among other functions.

