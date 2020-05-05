May 4, 2020 | 5:26 pm

A further option arises for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Mexico. This is Mayo con Causa, an e-commerce initiative launched by business chambers, organizations and associations.

Mayo con Causa is an online sales platform with the function of reviving sales in the MSMEs sector and supporting its digital transformation. In addition to being able to undertake electronic commerce and be part of the country’s commerce solutions to the health contingency.

For a week, between the 15th and the 21st of this month, the platform will boost sales of businesses in any population in the country, through the site www.mayoconcausa.com, which includes a directory of participating businesses, complete data on its location and its commercial or service offer.

Each business can request their registration at no cost in the portal and in a few hours they will receive the necessary information and will be channeled to the next step to publish their catalog of products and services, offers and promotions.

Teaching materials with guidance and specialized information on the use of digital tools for online sales, training in digital skills are available on the same portal.

The organizing committee of Mayo con Causa is made up of eight different business chambers, associations, organizations and companies such as the Asociación de Internet MX, Concanaco, Canacintra, Consejo de la Comunicación, Centro de Competitividad de México (CCMX), NIC México and OCCMundial, coordinated by eLeaders, the community of e-commerce executives with more than 80 companies.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) will advise the organizing committee and participants on best business practices to support consumers.

It is about presenting a cyclical alternative sales channel, but also promoting a profound transformation of Mexican trade into the future, once the pandemic ends

eLeaders Director Philippe Boulanger said in a statement

Mayo con Causa will also have an Employment section, where job applicants, such as companies that would have had to fire someone, will be able to publish their data so that other companies can hire them.