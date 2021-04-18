Bush supports conditional citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants



Former President Bush publishes portrait book.

Photo: Amazon – Alyssa Pointer-Pool / Getty Images

Support for the undocumented citizenship of the former president George W. Bush It is not something new, since in 2006 he supported an immigration reform bill that stalled in 2007 in Congress.

Their immigration policies defended the United States as a country of immigrants, but also as a nation of laws, so the naturalization project was conditioned to the creation of a massive deportation program, recalls the organization On The Issues.

On the occasion of his book of portraits, Out of Many, One, the former president defends the same principles, considering that “a general amnesty” for the undocumented would be “an insult” to those who arrived legally in the United States. UU., So it suggests a gradual plan.

“A grant of amnesty [a los indocumentados] it would be fundamentally unfair to those who came legally or are still waiting their turn to become citizens “, defended the former Republican president in an opinion article in The Washington Post. “But undocumented immigrants must come out of the shadows through a gradual process in which they must obtain legal residency and citizenship, just like anyone else applying for the privilege.”

He added that the requirements should include proof of his work history, payment of taxes and / or payment of penalties for back taxes, English proficiency, in addition to his civic test on knowledge of the US, as well as passing a review of criminal record.

“We must never forget that the desire to live in the United States, a global aspiration and as powerful as ever, is an affirmation of our country and of what we stand for,” he said. “The payoff has been generations of grateful, hardworking, self-reliant patriotic Americans who came here by choice.”.

The former president said his book seeks to address two aspects: sharing portraits of immigrants, each with a remarkable story, and humanizing the debate on immigration and reform.

Bush’s ideas are not very different from what is proposed in the immigration reform of the president Joe biden, currently in Congress, where the path to immigrant citizenship is offered with a provisional “green card”, also indicates the background check, marked in the immigration laws, as a key element.

“I hope these faces – and the stories that accompany them – serve as a reminder that immigration is not just a part of our heritage,” he said, noting that new Americans “are a force for good.”

He criticized that immigration generates so many differences at this time, but maintained his position that any reform must take into account that new citizens will respect the law, to generate greater confidence.

“The help and respect given historically to newcomers is one reason many people still aspire to and hope to become Americans,” he said. “No proposal on immigration will have credibility without confidence that our laws are being followed consistently and in good faith.”.

He also advocated for greater protection at the border, including “physical barriers,” as well as more technology.

“We need a secure and efficient border and we must apply all the necessary resources,” he said. “Manpower, physical barriers, advanced technology, streamlined and efficient ports of entry, and a strong legal immigration system.”