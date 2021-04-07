Buses are already vaccinating against Covid in New York neighborhoods How to access them?



The “vaccine bus”.

Photo: City of New York / Courtesy

As of today, the first “vaccine bus” in NYC is operating, a new option to take the doses to the neighborhoods most affected by the pandemic and speed up the processes of immunization against coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that the first mobile bus would begin operating today in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, parking on 7th Avenue, between 53rd and 54th streets. That neighborhood sits among more than two dozen communities. I know will announce more buses and locations in the coming days, concentrated in the areas of the five counties that were most affected by the pandemic.

The service is activated today, after yesterday all New Yorkers age 16 and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 dose. For now, the vaccination bus is available only to restaurant workers and delivery men, during the first week, NBC News detailed.

Mobile clinic workers will speak Many languages and they will be able to manage around 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it requires a single dose, said the mayor. “This is an approach that will really help us reach a lot of people who are being neglected so far.” As in the other vaccination points, in these It is not required to have medical insurance or citizenship or residency documents.

Each bus has six exam rooms for people to get vaccinated and a refrigerator to keep doses cool, said Dr. Ted Long, executive director of the city’s Test & Trace Corps, as quoted by The New York Times.

Restaurant and delivery workers can schedule appointments by calling 1-833-762-7692 or emailing vaccinationbus@roarnewyork.org.