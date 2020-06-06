Buses and trains public or private, both urban and interurban, they can use all of their seats Available from next Monday throughout Spain.

This is how it appears in the order of the Ministry of Health that publishes this Saturday the Official State Gazette (BOE), in which the current limitations of occupation in public transport are relaxed Discretionary and private regulation of passengers by bus, as well as by rail transport, who will already be able to use all the available seats.

However, the ministerial order specifies that when the level of occupation allows, the maximum separation between users will be sought.

It also indicates that in collective public transport of urban and peri-urban travelers, in which there are platforms enabled for the transport of standing passengers, all the seated places may also be occupied, and an occupancy reference of two users will be maintained for each square meter in the area enabled to travel on foot, and in any case, the greatest separation between passengers should be sought.

The ministerial order also establishes that in private private transport in vehicles of up to nine seats, including the driver, as many people can travel as seats have the vehicle, provided they all reside in the same address. When not all coexist at the same address, two people may move for each row of seats, provided that they respect the maximum possible distance between the occupants.

On the other hand, in public passenger transport in vehicles of up to nine seats, including the driver, two people can move for each additional row of seats compared to that of the driver, and in any case, the maximum possible distance between their passengers must be guaranteed. occupants

In the event that all users live at the same address, three people may go for each additional row of seats compared to that of the driver. In vehicles in which, due to their technical characteristics, only one row of seats is available, as in the case of cabins for heavy vehicles, vans, or others, a maximum of two people may travel, provided they keep the maximum possible distance. .

Finally, in motorcycles, mopeds and category L vehicles, in general, which are provided with two approved seats (driver and passenger) two people may travel.

The use of gloves will be mandatory by the passenger and also by the driver in the case of motorcycles and mopeds intended for shared use. For these purposes, motorcycle protection gloves will be accepted.