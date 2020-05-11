To avoid the crowding of passengers as a consequence of the new economic activities that began to be authorized in different parts of the country, the Government decided that As of this Monday, the trains and buses return to their normal schedule, although there were delays in some accesses to the city of Buenos Aires, such as the Buenos Aires-La Plata Highway.

Also in the Pueyrredón Bridge many delays were recorded during the morning, to the point that the queue of cars to enter reached the Plaza Alsina, on Miter Avenue and Alsina street. From the northern zone of Greater Buenos Aires, especially in the Pan-American Highway, traffic registered a more fluid movement, but loaded with movement towards the Federal Capital.

In General Paz there were significant delays in some areas, especially reaching Mataderos, on both hands, and on the rise of Rivadavia Avenue, in the Liniers neighborhood. Also in the areas of Retiro, Once and Constitución, a greater flow of people could be observed this morning using public services, both trains, subways and buses.

The measure was informed through Resolution 110/2020 published today in the Official Gazette and the document, which bears the signature of the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, He explained that from the new flexibility of social isolation, preventive and mandatory, it is appropriate for both services to resume their normal activities, since up to now they were circulating with the frequencies of the holidays.

“From zero (0:00) on Monday May 11, 2020, the automotive and rail public transport services will comply with their normal and customary frequencies and schedules of the day of the week in question”, noted the first article of the text.

However, the rule that these urban and suburban vehicles will only be able to make their journeys will continue in force. carrying a number of passengers that does not exceed the available seating capacity and respecting the social distance between them.

It will also remain mandatory wear a chinstrap or any other item that covers the nose, mouth and chin, although in a large part of the country this protection measure has already been implemented for all public areas.

Among the recitals, the portfolio directed by Meoni recalled that on May 8 last the National Directorate of Automotive Transport He recommended that trains and buses return to their normal schedules, that is, those they had before the pandemic.

The agency detailed at that time that this is “with a view to avoiding congestion and crowding in the currently enabled transport services, mainly in the Metropolitan Area.

Furthermore, the document highlighted that President Alberto Fernández “has announced that the conditions of social social, preventive and compulsory isolation’ will be relaxed, informing that there will be new items excepted from compliance therewith ”.

In this sense, the Resolution highlighted that this measure is taken “in response to the measures adopted in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency No. 459”, which was published this Monday in the Official Gazette and ordered extend the quarantine until next May 24, although with new exceptions for some provinces.

From the new activities that will be allowed in certain regions, the Government considered that it corresponds “Expand the offer of public services for automotive and rail passenger transport of urban and suburban character of national jurisdiction”.

Days ago, the Ministry insisted on the recommendation of reduce the use of buses and urban trains to the bare minimum, which must be used for the transfer of essential workers or those with corresponding circulation authorization, only in the event that they cannot do so by car, motorcycle, bicycle or on foot.

“What is lost in taking a little longer traveling, is gained in prevention and health care; preventing the spread of the virus is everyone’s responsibility ”, detailed the national officials.

In addition, in cases of urban passenger motor transport, when the design of the unit allows it, the entry and exit of passengers will be made through the rear doors of the unit. The first row of seats will remain disabled. Meanwhile, the driver will have transparent physical insulation to separate himself from the passengers.