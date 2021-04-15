Busch Beer gives your dog $ 20,000 to try their canine beer

More and more companies are making specialty products for dogs, and this includes those in the beer industry.

Busch is looking to put a puppy to work as his ‘tasting director for Dog Brew’, which is the brand of beer for dogs that the company launched last year.

The position comes with a salary of $ 20,000, medical care (pet insurance) and free Dog Brew beers.

In a recruiting video, the actor who plays “Busch Guy” interviews the cubs for the position. “It will be your sole responsibility to herd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, undertake pet projects. Your bark will have to be as good as your bite, ”the man tells an applicant, who, in the end, is revealed to be a dog at a conference table.

You can watch the video below:

While this job seems like fun, the job is described as a very serious one. Tasting director duties include leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio, tasting the flavor, and serving as a product ambassador.

The search for the perfect dog to fill the executive role, which will be an integral part of the expansion of the Busch Dog Brew brand, is still going on, so you can still get involved.

Dog owners can get their pets up for the position by posting a photo of them on social media using the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

“To get the job, your puppy must possess a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell and must be a ‘very good’ boy or girl,” the company said, according to People.

In this way, the company will choose the dog that they consider meets their expectations.

Busch launched its doggie drink in August, and that first batch of product quickly sold out the same day it was launched.

Busch Dog Brew is available in a pack of four 12-ounce cans.

It should be noted that this is not really beer, but rather is a mixture of bone broth with bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and gingerand.

So now you know, if you think your dog is the right one for the position, then don’t hesitate to make him participate and post a photo of him on your social networks. You may be lucky and get the job.

