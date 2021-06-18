Bus where migrants were traveling overturns; there are 33 injured

A rental bus in which migrants of Haitian origin were traveling overturned this Thursday afternoon on the highway to Tampico, near the municipality of Manuel Station, with the result of 33 injuries.

The point of the accident is south of Tamaulipas and ambulances from the municipalities of González, Mante, Xicoténcatl and Tampico moved to kilometer 77 of the federal city Mante-Tampico section.

The Security Spokesperson reported that the accident left 33 people injured and, according to data provided by the Secretary of Public Security, the people were transferred to various hospitals in Tampico.

The overturned truck left Tapachula, Chiapas, with a total of 56 passengers, including men, women, and children.

According to the investigations, the unit was rented in that city and they were going to Acuña, Coahuila.

The police report indicates that the operator of the truck was distracted by his cell phone in addition to the fact that the road was slippery due to the rain.

The truck skidded and ended up on the side of the pilot.

Personnel from the National Guard and the National Migration Institute took knowledge to analyze the migratory status of the people.

