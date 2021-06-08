Bus collide with home leaves 17 injured in New York

15 minutes. At least 17 people were injured Monday in New York after a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus collided head-on into a home in the Brooklyn district.

The accident took place around 2:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue, in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood, and as confirmed by the New York Fire Department (FDNY, in English) he is not in danger the lives of none of the wounded.

After the driver lost control of the bus, the vehicle collided head-on with the main facade of a three-story apartment building, so inspectors and engineers from the New York Department of Housing traveled to the scene to analyze the state of the city. structure.

So far, the reason for the accident, how many people were on the bus or if any resident of the house was injured is unknown.

The impact not only affected the ground floor, but also damaged the second floor.