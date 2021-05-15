Burns, new leader of Byron Nelson, Cabrera is 22nd, Rahm passes the cut and Sergio García, no

The American Sam burns shone with an exceptional card of 62 strokes without failure (-10) on the second day of the AT&T Byron Nelson, North American PGA Tour tournament held in McKinney (Texas), which made him the new solo leader with a total of 127 (-17) and two ahead of the Swede Alexander Noren (-fifteen).

Among the Spanish, Rafa Cabrera, who was third after the first day, dropped to 22nd after the second after a round of 71 strokes that left him with a total of 135 (-9), Jon rahm saved the cut with a run of 69 that placed him with 137 (-11) in 40th place, while Sergio garcia, with a card of 75, he was eliminated by totaling 140 (-4).

BurnsThe 24-year-old made 10 birdies and no bogeys on a round without a miss to establish his best score of -17 strokes under par after 36 holes. “Everything went well in the field,” he said. Burns at the end of the day. “We got into a good rhythm throughout the tour,” added the American, who two weeks ago won the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Swedish Alex Noren scored 64 without any bogey – the second best card of the day next to the American Patton kizzire– to finish second, while the South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon he finished third after his second 65 in a row.

The American JJ Spaun, which after the first day shared the lead tied with Jordan sppieth thanks to his starting 63, he dropped to fifth place with -12 after his compatriot Doc Redman (-13). Spieth, with -11, shares the sixth place with a group of players including the American Matt Kuchar, the South African Charl schwartzel and the mexican Carlos Ortiz.

The Canary Rafa Cabrera, who after the first day was third and best classified Spanish, dropped 19 places at the end of the second round with a score of 71 strokes (-1) with three birdies and two bogeys. The Biscayan Jon rahm he still did not have his best touch with both long and short shots, but after committing two bogeys on holes 1 and 4 he recovered and achieved six birdies for a single more bogey to end the day with a record of 69 (-3) that it served him to accumulate 137 (-7) and pass the cut, which will allow him to try to fight for the title during the weekend.

Rahm, who recovered 14 places, finished in the fortieth along with 12 other players, including the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas, which ended the day with a record of 72 (par) and lost 33 positions. Who could not overcome the cut was the Castellón Sergio garcia, which finished with a record of 75 (+3) with two birdies and six bogeys and a total of 140 (-4).

Classification 2nd day (par 72):

1. Sam Burns (USA) -17 (65-62)

2. Alex Noren (SUE) -15 (65-64)

3. Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) -14 (65-65)

4. Doc Redman (USA) -13 (64-67)

5. JJ Spaun (USA) -12 (63-69)

6. Jordan Spieth (USA) -11 (63-70)

. Matt Kuchar (USA) -11 (67-66)

. Patton Kizzire (USA) -11 (69-64)

. Seamus Power (IRL) -11 (65-68)

. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) -11 (65-68)

. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) -11 (67-66)

…

22. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) -9 (64-71)

40. Jon Rahm (ESP) -7 (68-69)

Does not pass the cut

. Sergio Garcia (ESP) -4 (65-75)