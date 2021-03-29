Burns leads, Rahm makes the cut and Garcia stays out

02/20/2021 at 10:31 CET

EFE

Young American Sam Burns had another great performance at extend your lead to five strokes after finishing the second round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, of the PGA Tour, and adding 130 (-12).

Burns wanted to pay tribute to the tough course of the Riviera Country Club by playing it safe, which allowed him to deliver the signed card with 66 strokes (-5) and tied the tournament mark by completing the first 36 holes.

His compatriot Dustin Johnson tried to catch up. The same as two other American golfers, Tyler McCumber and Jackson Kokrak, along with the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who all added 135 strokes (-7). Burns kept his ghost-free day intact towards the end of the round when he fell short of the eighth green on 17 a.m. He cut it about ten feet away (anything too strong could cause a big problem) and made the par putt.

He also drove two of the par 5s and picked up so much roll on firm grass on the 476-yard 12th hole that he only had a pitching wedge on the green and putt nearly six feet.. Burns then added 130 strokes (-12), equaling the last record set in 2004 by Mike Weir and Shigeki Maruyama.

For its part, the Spanish Jon Rahm, second in the world ranking, finished with 69 strokes (-2) to add 139 (-3) and occupy the nineteenth place after coming back 15 in the classification. Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who finished with a record of 71 strokes (par), also added 139 (-3) to overcome the cut that was established in par.

Something that Spanish couldn’t get Sergio garcia (143 hits, +1), the Mexicans Abraham Ancer and Carlos Muñoz, both with 144 (+2), in addition to the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and the Colombian Camilo Villegas -each one added 145 hits (+3), not exceeding the cut-.