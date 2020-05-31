The UFC is already home. This Saturday she returned for the first time to Las Vegas after the coronavirus pandemic. It was the company’s fourth show after the mandatory stop (the others were in Florida) and there was some change in protocol (the most notable was that the interview after the fight was at a distance, thus eliminating one of the most controversial points), but the essence was the same. Little by little one gets used to silence, but in duels like the stellar, the support of the fans is lacking to spur the fighters. Despite this, there is nothing to blame Gilbert Burns. He tied Tyron Woodley from start to finish. He was won by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 and 50-44) and comfortable to ‘get the keys to the house’ and challenge the champion.

“I have won number one, I am number one. Kamaru (Usman), I love you, but I think I have to be next“The Brazilian said after his victory. They both share a team, but after exhibiting in Las Vegas that fight must be done. Woodley, for his part, had said that before Usman (in March 2019) his body had been in combat, but not his mind. He went to Thailand to perfect the Muay Thai and look for a balmy victory … but before Burns he showed the same as against Usman. They passed him over and he could not do anything before such a bath. Many things must be rethought. The first is to assess his mental state, since after the first bet of his opponent it seems that he was restricted.

Burns was determined. He took many hits and after a long combination to the chest sent the former champion to the ground. There he dominated, without ever reaching a clear border on submission, but he put the fight on his side and finally decided the balance. At the corner Woodley was asked for more rhythm, but he busied himself out. It lacked continuity and that caused Burns to pull out the calculator. He arrived with good hands (in the first round he cut Woodley in an ugly way, although it did not go any further) and when he wanted, the combat against the cage slept. He controlled the tempos and his rival. The Brazilian was comfortable. In the past two rounds, it seemed at times that the American’s only ambition was to go unpunished. and meet 25 minutes. The feelings made the victory clear, but the data is irrefutable: 76 power strokes for Burns for 26 for Woodley. Swept him away. The Brazilian looks high, very high, and the former champion must redo the road at 38 years old. In his last two fights he tripped on the same stone. They ran over him and he couldn’t stop him.

