Burnouts and a Thermal Camera: The Most Fascinating Video You’ll See Today

We love videos shot with thermal cameras. They allow us to know how an engine heats up after being started, or the fascinating dynamics of the temperature of a racing car. In this video, however, thermal analysis is applied to a somewhat different automotive discipline: burnouts competitions. In the most fascinating video you will see today you will be able to see what happens in these wheel-burning competitions, in the eyes of a camera designed to capture infrared radiation in great detail.

Burnout competitions are fascinating per se. In an area bounded by concrete barriers, high-powered cars are found to sublimate their rear tires quickly and suddenly. The burning wheel competitions are a spectacle for the senses, from sight to smell, and usually end when the tires of the car in question say enough. Who wins? The one who gives the best show, plain and simple. Their origin is Australia, but they are also common in the “red states” of the United States.

Thermal cameras and car racing: this is the best video you will see today

Thermal cameras capture different surface temperatures by measuring …

The thermal camera clearly shows where do cars go by burning a wheel, leaving two high-temperature strips in its wake. They allow us to see the trajectory of the car more clearly, which in many cases the smoke even lets us see. In addition to these trajectories, we can see how pieces of rubber are thrown out of the tires and even see the exhaust gases come out at high speed from the rear of their cars. The climax is the explosion of the tread of a tire, which you can see at the end. Fascinating and educational in equal measure.