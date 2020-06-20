Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although a sector criticizes the arrival of ports to the Nintendo Switch, the truth is that the console is enjoying the support that the Wii U did not have at the time by third-parties and the idea of ​​having a delivery of the previous generation or the current one and being able to play it in a portable way is quite tempting. In that context, Burnout Paradise Remastered has come to the hybrid console promising the wildness and action that were enjoyed on other platforms.

As planned, today Electronic Arts launched Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch, a delivery that is part of the 7 titles with which the company will support the hybrid console for the next 12 months. This installment claims to have been visually adequate to run well on the Switch and to deliver action at 60 frames per second.

Also, Burnout Paradise Remastered on Switch includes all the DLC content released at the time, so it can be considered as the definitive edition at hand of the hybrid Nintendo console.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source