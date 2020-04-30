Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Burnout franchise was for many years away from Nintendo consoles. However, this will change soon, as the speed and action of Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

The port was announced in March of this year; however, Electronic Arts did not reveal when it would be officially available. A possible date for its release recently emerged, but the company did not confirm or deny the information.

When will Burnout Paradise Remastered debut on Switch?

Through a statement, Electronic Arts finally revealed the release date of Burnout Paradise Remastered for the Nintendo Switch today. The company only validated the data that the eShop showed in advance.

Thus, the racing game will be available for the hybrid console on June 19. The presale of the game is now available in the eShop, where you can buy it in exchange for $ 49.99 USD.

Electronic Arts stressed that the port will debut fully optimized, so it will run at 60 fps, it will have high-resolution textures and special controls to interact with the map.

Your digital purchase will reward you with 250 gold coins that you can use to purchase more content in the store. To download you will need 4 GB of free space on your console.

Get ready to perform high-octane stunts and tear up the road when Burnout Paradise Remastered races onto #NintendoSwitch on June 19th! Pre-purchase today: https://t.co/rjSqbTHYuG pic.twitter.com/YQyB0i1bOJ – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 30, 2020

Burnout Paradise Remastered will be compatible with all Switch game modes, so you can enjoy it on your TV, as well as in desktop and portable modes. In addition, it will be compatible with the cloud storage of Nintendo Switch Online.

The package will include the base game and 8 DLCs with various additional content, including new locations, cars and events with challenges. Finally, you should know that the port will have a local and online multiplayer mode.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will arrive on Nintendo Switch in mid-June. Here you will find more information about the racing game.

