A little more than two weeks ago, the miracle finally worked and there was a surprise direct, with hardly any prior notice apart from the constant rumors about it, in a mini version of course, which did not mean that there were a good handful of face ads in the coming months and throughout 2020, subject to possible changes depending on the current special circumstances. Among those latest releases that can only be expected to come within the current year was Burnout Paradise Remastered, the fifth installment in an improved version of that saga of crazy urban races that the developer Criterion Games popularized almost two decades ago, however, this could change, since the Polish website of Electronic Arts – publisher who is going to take responsibility for the publication of the game on the hybrid console- has dropped a clue about the possible date, specifying at least the month in a statement through said website, so the date can be taken seriously, unless there may be some delay later as the date approaches.

At the moment, starting next April 23, the pre-purchase period opens for those who wish to have it as soon as possible; We will continue to await the future concretion of the exact launch day of this fast racing title initially located for June 2020.

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Nintendo Switch eShop)

