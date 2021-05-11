Burnley take victory after beating Fulham 0-2

05/10/2021

On 05/11/2021 at 00:39 CEST

The Burnley won 0-2 the meeting held this Monday in the Craven Cottage. The Fulham arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Chelsea by a score of 2-0. For his part, Burnley lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the West Ham. Thanks to this result, the team of Burnley is fourteenth, while the Fulham It is eighteenth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the set of Burnley, which premiered the luminous through a bit of Westwood at 35 minutes. After a new play, the visiting team increased the score, which increased distances establishing the 0-2 with a goal from Chris wood moments before the final whistle, in the 44th minute, ending the first half with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Fulham gave entrance to Josh maja, Onomah Y Loftus-Cheek for Tete, Reid Y Tosin Adarabioyo, Meanwhile he Burnley gave entrance to Rodriguez Y Barnes for Vydra Y Chris wood.

In the match the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Zambo Anguissa Y Lemina.

With 39 points, the team of Sean Dyche ranked fourteenth in the table, while the group led by Scott parker it was placed in eighteenth position with 27 points, with a relegation place to Second Division, at the end of the game.

In the next match of the competition, the Fulham will play against him Southampton away from home and Burnley will face the Leeds United in his fiefdom.

Data sheetFulham:Areola, Tosin Adarabioyo (Loftus-Cheek, min.74), Andersen, Robinson, Tete (Josh Maja, min.54), Lemina, Zambo Anguissa, Reid (Onomah, min.67), Lookman, Cavaleiro and Mitrovi & cacute;Burnley:Nick Pope, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lowton, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Brownhill, Chris Wood (Barnes, min.85) and Vydra (Rodriguez, min.67)Stadium:Craven CottageGoals:Westwood (0-1, min. 35) and Chris Wood (0-2, min. 44)